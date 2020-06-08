Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.

On Saturday morning before 2 a.m. in a parking lot at 10th Street and Phillips Avenue, an officer tried to stop a suspect’s car in a hit-and-run incident and the suspect drove right at the officer but did not hit the officer, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said.

The driver eventually crashed his car when another officer pursued him, Clemens said. The suspect fled on foot and police may have a suspect, Clemens said.

The suspect crashed into an apartment building garage at 13th Street and 4th Avenue, Clemens said.

Police did speak with the passenger in the suspect’s vehicle who got out when the vehicle stopped before the crash, Clemens said.