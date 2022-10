UPDATED at 3:51 p.m. CT

Police say they’ve located Ubbe and he’s safe.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating an 11-year-old.

Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St/Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Ubbe was wearing a grey shirt with orange decals and carrying a black backpack.

He is considered endangered due to his age.

You’re asked to call 605-367-7000 if you know about his whereabouts.