SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Police say the victim’s car slid into the ditch near North Marion Road and West Bentgrass Street around 10 p.m. Friday.

The 24-year-old victim was outside the vehicle when he was hit by a pickup truck.

The Mission man later died of his injuries.

Police later found the pickup involved in the crash, but they are still looking for the driver.