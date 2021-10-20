UPDATE: Third suspect involved in pursuit arrested

UPDATED at 1:53 MDT:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say the third suspect involved in the pursuit has been located and taken into custody.

Rapid City Police are searching for a person involved in a pursuit that started early Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Rapid City Police said multiple firearms were discarded from an SUV police were pursuing. Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle around 9:20 a.m. MDT. The SUV fled from authorities and police pursued the vehicle to a dirt road on the north end of Deadwood Avenue.

The three people in the SUV eventually ditched the vehicle and went into the hills north of I-90. Two of the suspects have been located and are in custody, while the third suspect remains at large.

Authorities say the remaining suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area between Deadwood Avenue and Haines Avenue, I-90 to Peaceful Pines Road while they search for the suspect