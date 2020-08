RAPID CITY. S.D. (KELO) — Authorities Rapid City are asking for help locating a teenager.

Rapid City Police say 14-year-old Loyalty Morrison is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that happened July 31st on Hemlock Street.

Police say they have reason to believe Morrison is potentially armed and should not be approached. You’re asked to call police if you see Morrison or know where he might be.