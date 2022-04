RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old.

Gunner Gayton has been reported in numerous locations since he was reported missing on Tuesday morning. He was last seen in the 100 block of E. Denver Street Monday night wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

You’re asked to contact police at 605-394-4131 if you know about Gayton’s whereabouts.