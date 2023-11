MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.

Authorities say that around 11:45 Sunday night, a green Ford F-150 was stolen from a home in the area of the 1100-block of South Miller Avenue.

Image of suspect shared by Mitchell Police

Police shared pictures of the person of interest. If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-996-1700.