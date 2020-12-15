Police search for teenage suspect in Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for a 17-year-old boy believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of another teenager. They believe he is on the run after a possible drug deal gone wrong last Wednesday night.

Devon Montileaux is wanted for second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection with the homicide outside a North Cleveland Avenue apartment on Wednesday night.

Police say the victim and another person were meeting with Montileaux and a friend to sell marijuana.

“A disagreement took place, basically what was going to occur was a robbery, an exchange of gunfire occurred in that parking lot of that building there in the 900 block as Ephraim was fleeing the area we believe he was struck by a bullet,” said Sioux Falls Police Lt. Terry Matia

The bullet struck Ephraim Shulue’s aorta, it was one of at least 10 shots fired that night. Police say at least three guns were involved in the shootout, Montileaux’s, Shulue’s and a third that belongs to Shulue’s friend, who they are still trying to identify. Lieutenant Matia says after firing several shots at Montileaux, Shulue’s partner got in another car and left.

“As Ephraim lay on the ground dying from his wounds, he drove right by him, he was in that car and drive right by him never stopped, never stopped to help him,” said Matia.

Police have been looking for the cars involved, that’s how they ended up in the 900 block of South Blaine Avenue Monday night.

But they say they’re not getting much cooperation from sources and possible witnesses.