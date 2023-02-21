RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help to find a burglary suspect.

Just after midnight on Saturday, police were called to Grandview Elementary school after an employee saw signs of a break-in.

Surveillance video from the school’s cameras shows this man entering and causing some damage to papers and an interior gate. The suspect is described as a slender male wearing black pants, a blue hoodie, and gloves.

If you have information, please contact the Rapid City police department.