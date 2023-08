BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — Belle Fourche Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a stolen property case.

Authorities say it happened Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in downtown Belle Fourche.

Photo from the Belle Fourche Police Department.

Police shared these pictures of the subject.

If you have any information or video from the area that helps identified the person, you are asked to call 605-892-2737.