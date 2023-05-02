SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for the person involved in a hit and run over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the west side of the city at 18th Street and Equestrian Place.

Investigators say a dark gray van collided with a motorcycle.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the van left the scene.

If you have information about this crash or surveillance video in the area, call sioux falls police.