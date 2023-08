SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating three individuals involved in a vape shop burglary.

Sioux Falls Police posted surveillance footage from the store near 41st Steet and Louise Ave

Police say the incident took place on Friday, July 28.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers or the Sioux Falls police.