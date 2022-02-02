SIOUX FALSS, S.D. (KELO) –Sioux Falls police are trying to find three people involved in a Tuesday night robbery.

Authorities were called to a neighborhood in the central part of the city around eleven p.m.

Investigators say the victim let three people into the home — two of them were carrying guns. The group ended up taking TVs and a wallet.

“Two of the guys left so he was left with the third and that person had a shotgun. He decided to try to wrestle the shotgun away from the suspect, the shotgun went off,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Officers say the victim was not hurt. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Sioux Falls Police.