MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects.
According to the Mitchell Police Department, the burglary happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 hundred block of North Main Street.
The two individuals forcibly entered a business in the area.
One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white shoes. The other was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a design, camo pants, and black shoes.
If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call 605-996-1700.