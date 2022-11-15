MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects.

According to the Mitchell Police Department, the burglary happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 hundred block of North Main Street.

Photo from the Mitchell Police Department.

Photo from the Mitchell Police Department.

Photo from the Mitchell Police Department.

Photo from the Mitchell Police Department.

The two individuals forcibly entered a business in the area.

One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white shoes. The other was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a design, camo pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call 605-996-1700.