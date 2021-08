SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police is searching for a missing 14-year-old teen with limited English skills.

A police Twitter post said Jeyder Bellorin-Hernandez is 5’5″ tall, around 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is unfamiliar with the area.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call police.