UPDATED at 2:32

Sioux Falls police say the woman was located and is safe.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a memory-impaired woman.

65-year-old Bonnie Spaans was last seen in the area of 26th Street and Cliff Avenue.

According to police, Spaans stands 5 feet, has gray hair, glasses, and was last seen wearing a light orange colored T-shirt and a jean skirt with black leggings.

If you see Spaans, police say to call 911.