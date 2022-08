RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, 13-year-old Journey Two Bulls was reported missing Friday.

Journey was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, dark tie dye pants and a black beanie. They were last seen in the 100 block of E. Adams Street.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.