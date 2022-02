SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Mathew Richards was last seen in the area of W 5th Street and N Marion Road wearing a turquoise jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

He is described as a 5’7″, 120 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

If you have any information on Richards’ whereabouts you are asked to call the Sioux Falls Police.