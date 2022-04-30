RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing child.

12-year-old Lizzie Poorman was reported missing Friday evening.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Anamosa St

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a green windbreaker with “Santa Cruz” writing, dark blue jeans, glasses and black/white hightop Vans shoes.

Poorman is reported to have brown shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.