WINDOM, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Windom, Minnesota, are searching for a 58-year-old man who failed to show up for court Monday.

Ralph Apmann

Ralph Apmann is charged in a homicide case and was out on bail.

Law enforcement says he may be armed with a handgun and an ar-15, so do not approach him.

Contact authorities if you know where he may be.