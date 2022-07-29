SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a man who broke into a business early Friday morning.

At 4 a.m. officers got a report of an alarm going off at a business near falls park.

No one was in the building when police arrived, but several bottles of alcohol had been taken.

“Seemed to be the target for the individual that went in there,” Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Sean Kooistra said. “The individual tried to gain access to other cabinets and whatnot but was unsuccessful.”

Police say they are looking for a man with dark hair, wearing a t-shirt with a cartoon character on it and dark pants.