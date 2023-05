SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a lost girl.

Authorities say 12 year old Adryana Gieske was last see near the McKennan Park area. She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a black Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, black and pink plaid pajama bottoms, and dark blue or black crocks. If you have any information on where she may be, you are asked to call 605-367-7000.