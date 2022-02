SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are trying to find the two people who robbed a hotel early Friday morning.

The robbery happened around three a.m. at the Ramada along West Russell Street.

One person held the clerk down while the other took cash. Thankfully the clerk was not injured.

Investigators say neither person showed a weapon either. Police are following up on a few leads and looking at surveillance video.