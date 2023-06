SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered runaway.

Officials say 12-year-old Ali Barjebo was at Kenny Anderson Park with his family when he got into a silver vehicle driven by a teenager.

He stands 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

If you find him, you are asked to call 605-367-7000.