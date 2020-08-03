Police search for boy involved in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Law enforcement officers are looking for a 14-year-old boy who they say was involved in a shooting in Rapid City.  

Police spokesman Brendyn Medina says officers want to know whether the boy was the shooter or a witness to the incident last week. The victim, another teenager, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

A Special Response Team went to a Rapid City home Sunday after learning the boy may have been inside. Officers eventually went into the home but the boy wasn’t there.

