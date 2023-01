SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating two endangered runaways.

Tate Fredericks. Photo from the Sioux Falls Police Department. Gabriella Stock. Photo from the Sioux Falls Police Department.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, 13-year-old Gabriella Stock is 5’3″ and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie.

11-year-old Tate Fredericks is 5’8″ and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with Bugs Bunny on it.

The two are considered endangered due to their ages.

If you have any information on their location, you are asked to contact the SFPD at 605-367-7000.