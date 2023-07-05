UPDATE: This story has been updated to add confirmation of human remains being found.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have an area near Sertoma Park blocked off to the public.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt says there is police tape up in a wooded area off of 49th Street just west of the Big Sioux River. Multiple Sioux Falls Police vehicles are parked just off the road as well.

Police confirmed that the remains of one human has been found but do not know how long they have been there for.

Police say there is no threat to the public; detectives are expected to be on scene to investigate Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story; look for new information here as details are confirmed.