Police, School District Investigate Online Threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Some students left Roosevelt High School on Tuesday, after someone threatened to shoot a student at lunch. Sioux Falls Police say someone made the threat on a website called Reddit, after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Investigators are working with the FBI to identify who posted the threat and figure out if the threat is credible or not.

However, school went on as normal. The Sioux Falls School District sent a message to parents earlier in the day. Even though the district didn't cancel classes, school leaders had extra officers at Roosevelt Tuesday. KELOLAND News received messages from parents, saying a number of students chose to leave school. A district spokesperson said if a parent called and excused a student, the district counted that as a parent request and considered it an excused absence.

Police talked about the incident earlier Tuesday, and say a lot of people reported this threat. The Public Information Officer tried to calm the fears of parents and students.

"Other than those messages, we haven't had anything -- I guess -- credible that's led us to think this is going to happen, but we certainly are taking precautions just to be safe," Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police public information officer, said.

Clemens says, in situations like this, police can never have too much information.

"We go through everything we can, first and foremost, to make sure everybody is safe, but then second, find out who is behind this," Clemens said.

Police are still investigating, and haven't yet determined which charges a suspect could face. Clemens says making a terroristic threat could be possible.



