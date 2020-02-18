Police say speed a factor in three vehicle crash that killed one person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As a local family gets ready for a funeral. Sioux Falls police continue to investigate the crash that killed him. 20-year old Jaren Fountain died on Friday night, when three cars collided in central Sioux Falls.

Investigators say speed was a factor in the central Sioux Falls crash. But they aren’t sure just how fast the cars were going.

Police say a Volkswagen and a BMW were both heading north on Minnesota Avenue when the cars collided with a Ford Escape at the 26th Street intersection.

“Witnesses that were behind those two cars, and based off of those witness statements, witnesses thought it appeared that they were racing, at the very least they were traveling at a very high rate of speed,” Sioux Falls Police Department, Sam Clemens said.

Police say 20-year old Jaren Fountain was driving the Volkswagon, which authorities say went to the left and hit a pole, while the other vehicle went the opposite direction and hit the front of a building.

“There were two people in the Volkswagon, the driver that died and then there was a passenger that was taken to the hospital, the driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital,” Clemens said.

Clemens says the crash caused a large area of debris, causing the intersection to be closed for about six hours and almost three and a half days later, some of that debris still remains in the area.

“They called in a street sweeper because there was so much debris everywhere to clean the road,” Clemens said.

Clemens says all the people involved were wearing seatbelts. Police are still waiting on toxicology reports.

“It’s one of those things that is a standard to check whether drugs or alcohol were on board,” Clemens said.

A 20-year-old Madison woman was the driver of the Ford Escape. She was treated and released from the hospital. Clemens did not have an update on the conditions of the 20-year old passenger of the Volkswagon or 20-year old driver of the BMW, but says they are both facing non-life-threatening injuries.