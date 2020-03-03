Police say reported social media threat not credible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A reported threat against a Sioux Falls school circulated on social media over the weekend. The threatening post mentioned ‘EMS,’ which authorities thought could possibly have been Edison Middle School. However, after an investigation, Sioux Falls police say it was not a credible threat.

Extra officers were at Edison Middle School this morning. While investigators say there’s no credibility to the threat, they’re still taking it seriously.

“It originated on social media, we are not sure which platform it was, but anybody that has access to the internet could have made this, so it doesn’t necessarily have to be someone that was local, gave the initials EMS, in Sioux Falls that fit Edison Middle School, if it’s somewhere else in the country or somewhere else in the world, it could be a different school that we are not aware of,” Sioux Falls Police, Sam Clemens said.

Even so, some parents including Wendy Worthington decided to keep her child home from school today.

“Of course my child’s safety is of concern as well as all the children of the school or any school in the district regardless of which school they’re referencing,” parent, Wendy Worthington said.

Sunday night, school district officials sent a letter to families regarding the threat. The letter said there was no known credibility.

“I think we were fortunate in that we had a number of students and parents reach out to adults in the system, whether that be principals, superintendent, assistant superintendent, and just say ‘did you know?’ so that’s definitely part of the ‘see something, say something,’ which put us on the threat right away,” Sioux Falls School District superitendent, Brian Maher said.

But Worthington says she’d like to see that information come sooner in the future.

“It was considerate that they did eventually send out of a notification that they felt that it wasn’t a threat and was being investigated,” Worthington said.

Maher says a lot of students did stay home today from school, per their parents decision. He also confirms the threat did originate from out of state.