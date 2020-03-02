Police say ‘no credibility’ to social media threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department said there’s no credibility to a threat made on social media possibly mentioning Edison Middle School.

The Sioux Falls School District emailed parents at Edison Middle School Sunday night about “a threat through social media.” The district email thanked students and parents for “see something, say something.”

After working with Sioux Falls police and national law enforcement, the district said “there is no known credibility to the threat.” You can see the district’s full email to parents below.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said police learned about the threat, which mentioned the initials “EMS,” Sunday afternoon. Police continue to investigate the threat, but officers haven’t been able to find where the threat originated from.

“It originated on social media. We’re not sure what platform it was,” Clemens said. “Anybody that has access to the internet could’ve made this.”

Clemens said police received a lot of information from parents and he thanked the public for reporting the incident. There’s no suspects or charges, but Clemens said making a threat like the one on social media is a crime.

There were extra officers at Edison Middle School Monday but there hasn’t been any issues, police said.