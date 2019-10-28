Police say murder suspect knew victim

Sioux Falls Police are searching or a murder suspect and a motive, but say he knew the man he’s accused of shooting twice in the head.

A $1 million warrant is out for 36-year-old Max Bolden. He’s accused of killing 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III, early Saturday morning on West 10th Street near Carnegie Town Hall and Club David. Police say the public isn’t in any danger, but warn you not to approach Bolden because he’s considered armed and dangerous.

There was no shortage of police cars in this part of Downtown Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. More than 48 hours later, answers are scarce. An affidavit gives us a better idea of what happened before Donahue’s death. However, investigators are still trying to figure out why these two men didn’t like each other.

“We’re still trying to piece everything together,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

According to court papers, filed on Monday, a white Ford Explorer and a dark gray Dodge Charger parked in the lot near Carnegie Town Hall a little after 1 a.m. The victim, Benjamin Donahue, parked his SUV there about eight minutes later. Bolden and Donahue eventually came face to face outside Club David.

“There were some words that were exchanged,” Clemens said.

Witnesses say Bolden shot Donahue in the head. Donahue fell to the sidewalk, and witnesses say Bolden shot him in the head again.

“There had been some past issues between them. They didn’t really care for each other. What really led up to the shooting that happened on Saturday, we’re not sure,” Clemens said.

Surveillance cameras caught video of Bolden getting into the white Explorer and leaving. Clemens says the images aren’t very good, and investigators have relied heavily on witnesses.

“It was basically just doing the interviews. Really just comes down to old fashioned police work. Finding people, talking to them. Finding out what they know,” Clemens said.

Bolden faces charges for 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Hopefully at some point we’ll be able to figure out why this took place. It probably stems from the fact, mostly, that these two guys didn’t like each other,” Clemens said.

Bolden has a lengthy criminal background. According to court papers, he’s faced charges for drugs, threatening a police officer, a hit and run, and reckless driving.

If you see him, call CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007 or use the p3 tips app.