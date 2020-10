SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a driver has a medical event before crashing into the Hy-Vee on Louise and 49th street Tuesday night.

The 48-year old Hartford man was pulling into the parking lot when he crashed into the glass doors. Police say he didn’t realize what had happened until after the crash. The driver wasn’t hurt but was taken to the hospital for the medical event.

Police say the damage to the store is estimated at $50,000.