Police say drunk man arrested after ‘defecating’ in backyard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure after police said the man was “defecating” in a backyard in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Lewis Running Bear was arrested Monday afternoon after witnesses saw Running Bear “defecating in their backyard.”

Clemens said Running Bear’s Preliminary Breath Test showed an alcohol level of .357.

“That explains partly what he was doing,” Clemens said.

Police said the incident happened near 17th Street and Duluth Avenue.