SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –With bitter cold temperatures headed for KELOLAND by the weekend, more focus will be on keeping people safe, including the homeless. Monday morning at around 6:30, police were called to a sidewalk about a half block from the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. A place that has been feeding, housing, and protecting those down on their luck since 2013. Police found a man in the snow who was unresponsive. Paramedics arrived and determined he had already died.

“There was some surveillance cameras in the area that kind of had, I don’t want to say captured the whole thing but enough where they could kind of get a sense of what happened and it seemed like he just laid down and went to sleep, so there doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious,” said Police Spokesman Sam Clemens.

Madeline Shields, the Executive Director, knew the man and said it’s been a sad few days for the staff and residents of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

“It’s particularly distressing. It’s super sad that we have people that are unable to come inside or not make it inside or, I don’t know why, it’s just very difficult and sad, and our whole mission is to shelter people,” said Shields.

Shields says staff do perimeter checks to make sure something like this doesn’t happen, but the man wasn’t on their property, so no one saw him. It’s not uncommon for police officers to find people passed out, either from drugs or alcohol, when that happens they will transport the person to a safe place.

“A lot of the transient population are good about finding a place to sleep,” said Clemens. “A warm place certainly the Mission, the St. Francis House the Bishop Dudley House provide a shelter for them others will stay with family or friends that have homes so a lot of them are good about finding a place here to stay to stay warm, but occasionally we do find some people that succumb to the elements.”

The exact cause of death isn’t known, and autopsy results won’t be available for several weeks.