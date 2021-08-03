Police say baseball bat used to smash car windows in parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are trying to figure out who smashed in dozens of car windows at an apartment parking lot.

The incident happened last night on the northeast side of Sioux Falls, near Washington High School.

Officers say someone used a baseball bat to break the windows of 13 cars.

Investigators say they received other reports of car windows broken in with a baseball bat, but they aren’t sure if they’re related.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Sioux Falls Police.