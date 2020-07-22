Police responding to Burnside Game Place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are responding to a situation at Burnside Game Place in western Sioux Falls. 

KELOLAND News is on the scene where a police presence has gathered. 

At police briefing on Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a call of a robbery came in at 9:16 a.m. at the 1600 block of west Burnside.

No details have been confirmed at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for more coverage on-air and online.

