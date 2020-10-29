Police respond to stolen car, rollover crash overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities responded to a rollover crash in northwestern Sioux Falls.

Around midnight, Sioux Falls police were called to the Ramada Hotel on West Russell Street for reports of a robbery. Police say several people approached the victim and threatened them with a gun before stealing the victim’s car and fled. 

A short time later, officers responded to the area of West Madison Street and North Elmwood Avenue for reports of a rollover crash. The car matched the stolen vehicle and one suspect was found nearby. 

They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation.

