Police respond to stolen car, rollover crash overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities responded to a rollover crash in northwestern Sioux Falls.

Around midnight, Sioux Falls police were called to the Ramada Hotel on West Russell Street for reports of a robbery. Police say several people approached the victim and threatened them with a gun before stealing the victim’s car and fled.

A short time later, officers responded to the area of West Madison Street and North Elmwood Avenue for reports of a rollover crash. The car matched the stolen vehicle and one suspect was found nearby.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation.