RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy.

Police say as of 11 a.m. MT Friday, a large law enforcement presence is working in the 100 block of E. Signal Drive. Authorities were called about a shooting in a home shortly after 9 a.m. Officers arriving on scene found the boy with a serious, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said in a social media post. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police are asking for help to identify the suspect. Law enforcement shared a photo of him running from the scene.

Suspect in shooting at 100 block of E. Signal Drive in Rapid City | Courtesy Rapid City Police

As they investigate, police are maintaining a perimeter around the scene. Anyone who doesn’t live in the neighborhood is asked to avoid the area.

If you have information about the suspect’s identity or location, contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.