HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Concern about a potential threat at the Huron Middle School Tuesday morning resulted in heavy police support on the campus.

The Huron Middle School staff was informed about a potential situation in the building, according a Twitter post from Huron School District Superintendent Dr. Kraig Steinhoff.

After alerting the Huron Police Department, Steinhoff says the police force arrived within minutes. After an investigation, authorities found no evidence of a threat.

KELOLAND News reached out to the superintendent’s office but have not received an update at this time.