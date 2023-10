SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- – An investigation is underway at a Sioux Falls Bank.

A police presence was spotted at the Wells Fargo bank, near 41st Street and Marion Road on the west side of the city. A public information officer tells us the call came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Police and the crime lab have been on the scene ever since.

KELOLAND News is working on gathering additional details on the incident and will keep you updated.

This is a developing story.