SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police were called to the southern part of the city on reports of gunshots late Sunday night.

It happened at the Southridge Apartments near Cliff Avenue and Northstar Place.

KELOLAND News had a crew on scene and captured video. A sergeant with the Sioux Fall Police Department tells KELOLAND News that the incident involves a juvenile and is under investigation. He also says there is no danger to the public.