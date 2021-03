LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Just after 6 Friday morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash just west of Harrisburg.

When deputies arrived the driver was standing in the road with minor injuries. The driver told authorities he lost control on an icy patch and when into the ditch.

While the weather has been warm and dry during the day, the sheriff’s office says drivers should still take extra caution, especially when temperatures are below freezing.