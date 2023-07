SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in central Sioux Falls Monday night.

Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture video of the scene in the area of 26th and Dakota.

A sergeant with Sioux Falls Police says the bicyclist ran a stop sign and was hit by a car.

They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the bicyclist.