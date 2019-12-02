Police respond to 118 crashes Friday through Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain, freezing drizzle, snow, winter-combination caused plenty of issues on Sioux Falls streets over the weekend.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said they responded to 118 crashes, many caused by icy, slick roads, from 8 a.m. Friday until midnight on Sunday. There were no deaths or major injuries associated with any of the crashes.

Plows with the city of Sioux Falls plowed and sanded emergency and secondary routes. No snow alert was issued because of a favorable forecast on Monday and Tuesday.