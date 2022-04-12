SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 60-year-old Kay Flittie was supposed to leave Sioux Falls and drive to Arkansas, but she did not arrive.

Authorities say she called a family member from Flittie that originated in a rural area of Hanson County. Law enforcement also received calls about a woman who appeared to be confused while walking on the shoulder of the road.

Flittie’s car was found on I-90 near exit 352 in Hanson County.

Flittie is a white woman with light colored hair and hazel-colored eyes. She is 5’7” tall and weighs around 200 pounds. If anyone has information or has recently seen Kay, please call the Sioux Falls Police Department at (605) 367-7000.

The state of South Dakota issued an endangered missing advisory for Flittie as of 11:50 a.m. CT.