Police reminding people to not leave valuables inside their vehicles

Sioux Falls police are once again reminding people to not leave valuables inside their vehicles. This comes after officers received several reports of items being stolen from cars, including outside the Great life along Tennis Lane.

“All three of them had car windows broken and purses were taken. So we’ve talked about this, locking your cars is great, but if you leave your purse in there, or a bag or a laptop, something that somebody can walk by and see, it doesn’t take long to break a window,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens says if you have to leave valuables in your car, make sure they’re out of sight.

