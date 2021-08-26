Police reminding drivers to slow down in school zones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The next two weeks drivers will see more Sioux Falls police officers in school zones.

With classes starting today, police want to remind drivers to slow down and take extra caution during their daily commute.

“It’s an expensive ticket, to get a school zone ticket, but I can tell you that school zone ticket is way cheaper than it would cost you if you struck a kid or anything like that. So it’s a huge safety thing every year,” Lt. Andrew Siebenbord with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say along with normal traffic, drivers should also take extra caution and plan ahead due to construction in several school areas.