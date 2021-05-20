Police remind public to lock car doors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges tonight in connection with car break ins in the central part of the city.

Police say a neighbor saw someone go into a garage early this morning and break into a car. Authorities believe the same man also broke into two other vehicles in the same area.

“Just checking for open doors, and that’s what happened in this case, he was walking along and there were two cars that were outside and checked the handles, they were unlocked, got inside, took whatever valuables. The other one was in an open garage,” Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens said.

Authorities arrested Anthony Jacob McDonald on a charge of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.