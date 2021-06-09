Pennington County Sheriff’s Office urge the public to ‘Look before you Lock’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 90-degree temperatures continue to dominate across KELOLAND as we see the hottest start to June in more than 30 years. This hot weather has Pennington County Sheriff’s office urging the public to never leave kids or pets in a car.

Temperatures have been in the 90’s the last few days in Western South Dakota, which means it’s even hotter in your car.

Just recently the Sheriff’s Office received a call of a child trapped in a hot car.

“A car was parked, unlocked, and unattended but a child was able to get inside, lock them self in and it became a dangerous situation where we had to break out the window to rescue that child,” Lt. Chris Hislip said.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says that nationally, about 37 children die each year from vehicular heatstroke.

Dr. Luke Hushagen at the Rapid City Medical Center says this is a major health risk.

“On a day like today where the temperature is around 90 degrees, the inside of a car can quickly get up to around 170 degrees and at that temperature, if you are not able to sweat or able to regulate your body temperature, your core temperature can rise to 106 degrees within 10 to 15 minutes,” Dr. Hushagen said.

Dr. Hushagen says that level of body temperature is life-threatening and the risk is worse the younger a person is.

“Infants have a really difficult time regulating body temperature and most of them have difficulty sweating if they can’t sweat at all,” Dr. Hushagen said.

That’s why you’re urged to look for your kids or pets before locking your car and walking away.

“Any amount of time in a hot car is dangerous and so we want them to have a plan before they leave for their destination and just not keep their kids or pets inside a hot car even if it’s running,” Lt. Hislip said.

KELOLAND News also spoke with the Humane Society of the Black Hills who says it’s important to not leave your pets in a car during warm weather.

They say Leaving your window down does not help.